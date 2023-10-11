ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Malayalam Actor Divya Prabha Alleges Harassment on Flight, Files Complaint

The actor took to her Instagram to say that her fellow passenger was "inebriated and disruptive".

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Malayalam Actor Divya Prabha Alleges Harassment on Flight, Files Complaint
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Malayalam actor Divya Prabha has filed a complaint with the Kerala police alleging that she was harassed by a fellow passenger on the Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi on 10 October. The actor took to her Instagram page to say that her fellow passenger was "inebriated and disruptive". She also attached her formal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

She said that despite complaining to the air hostess, the only action taken was that she was relocated to another seat just before the takeoff. 

"After landing at the Kochi airport, the issue was reported to airport and airline authorities, who redirected me to the police aid post in the airport", she wrote.

She has attached her official complaint to the police along with her ticket. She further requested people to support her to raise awareness on passenger safety.

She further stating, "The incident involved a passenger seated in 12 C, under the influence of alcohol switched his seat to 12 B with me (12 A) and initiated an argument with no logic, regarding the seat's location (window or aisle), the individual misbehaving, including inappropriate physicial contact."

Also Read

Here Are Four Films Rejected by Other Actors That Made Amitabh Bachchan a Star

Here Are Four Films Rejected by Other Actors That Made Amitabh Bachchan a Star

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Malayalam Actor 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×