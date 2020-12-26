Malayalam Actor Anil Nedumangad Drowns In Malankara Reservoir
Anil Nedumangad was 48.
Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site in Kerala on Friday evening. He was 48. According to reports, officials have said that the incident occurred in the evening, at around 5.30 pm. Nedumangad, along with a few friends, had stepped into the Malankara reservoir to take a bath. His body was recovered after a search of 30 minutes.
He was known for his roles in films like Ayyappannum Koshiyum, Pavada, Kammatti Paadam, Kismath, and Parole. His last film, Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, released in February.
Actor Prithviraj on Friday expressed his sadness by tweeting. "Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta."
Several other celebrities like Mammootty, Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu also offered condolences on social media.
Nedumangad started out in the world of television and eventually made his silver screen debut with Njan Steve Lopez in 2014.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.