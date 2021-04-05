Malayalam Actor P. Balachandran Dies Aged 69

Malayalam actor, writer, and playwright, P. Balachandran, has passed away aged 69. He was reportedly ill for a several months before his death on Monday. His work both on screen and on stage is critically acclaimed. Before he started working in cinema with Bhadran's Uncle Bun in 1991, he had already made a name in theater. He won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award in 1989 for the play Paavam Usman.

He made his directorial debut with Ivan Megharoopan based on the life of Malayalam poet P. Kunhiraman Nair. It starred Prakash Bare, Padmapriya, Shweta Menon, and Remya Nambeesan in key roles.