After Arjun, Malaika Tests Positive For COVID: Report
Arjun Kapoor announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier on Sunday.
Malaika Arora has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. According to a Times of India report, Malaika is also asymptomatic and quarantined at home.
"Yes I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger."Malaika Arora to Times of India
Earlier on 6 September Arjun Kapoor had also taken to social media to announce that he had tested positive.
He wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I' asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."
On 6 September, India reported over 90,000 coronavirus cases in a single day. The total tally has crossed 41 lakhs.
(With inputs from Times of India)
