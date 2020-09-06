After Arjun, Malaika Tests Positive For COVID: Report

Earlier on 6 September Arjun Kapoor had also taken to social media to announce that he had tested positive.

He wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I' asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."