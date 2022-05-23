'Major' To Have Exclusive Previews, Says Actor Adivi Sesh
The film follows the story of Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
The makers of Major have decided to hold previews of the film across various cities. Actor Adivi Sesh announced the news in a statement, “Major is releasing June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by EVERY Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview… I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan,”
The film is already being heavily promoted. However, the makers believe that creating more buzz for the film just might do the trick. In a sense stating that a good word of mouth is a better way to promote the film.
He also went on to add, "We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your city soon."
