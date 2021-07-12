Mahira Khan to Star in a Film Alongside Tom Cruise? 'Raees' Actor Replies

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, in a promotional video for her venture Mashion, addressed fans' assumptions regarding her. The first assumption was that she is 'secretly married'.

Holding up her hand to show that there's no wedding ring on her finger Mahira replied, "No, I am not secretly married. Do you see a ring? If I do get married, then I will let all of you guys know. And do you think if I was married, all of you guys wouldn’t know? Kyunki yeh log Stories aur yeh sab lagate hai (Because now, everyone puts up Instagram Stories to announce things). Come on! I am not married, I am not even engaged”.