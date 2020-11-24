Mahira Khan Features on 'BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women' List

The BBC has announced its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from across the world for 2020, and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is a part of it. "In a year of incredible change, it is only fitting that we acknowledge the female leaders who have helped us weather the storm," the publication stated while releasing the names.

As for the reason why Mahira Khan has been chosen, BBC said in a statement that she is 'outspoken' about several issues.