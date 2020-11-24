Mahira Khan Features on 'BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women' List
BBC said in a statement that the Pakistani actor has been 'outspoken' about several issues.
The BBC has announced its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from across the world for 2020, and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is a part of it. "In a year of incredible change, it is only fitting that we acknowledge the female leaders who have helped us weather the storm," the publication stated while releasing the names.
As for the reason why Mahira Khan has been chosen, BBC said in a statement that she is 'outspoken' about several issues.
"Mahira Khan is no ordinary actress - she is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism. She wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV".BBC
The publication also added that Mahira Khan has been "raising awareness about the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan" by being the national Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. "She’s been a firm favourite with audiences ever since starting out as an MTV video jockey (VJ) in 2006. Khan is also a devoted mother to her 11-year-old son," the statement concluded.
Some time back, Khan took to social media to speak about the Afghan refugees and advocate for the education of the children.
Apart from being hugely popular in Pakistan, Mahira Khan has also featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood film Raees.
