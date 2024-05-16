Mahira Calls Out Audience Misbehaviour As Person Throws Things At Her On Stage

The actor acknowledged that the culprit was one among the 10,000 people who attended the event. Mahira further wrote that she could have left immediately, but stressed that instead of avoiding such situations, it is important to address these issues. The crowd didn't know how to act because they were not used to such events, she wrote. "What I do feel strongly about is this - we NEED more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other ( which lacks), unity ( which lacks even more).. it will all flourish!," Mahira wrote.

She concluded her post by appreciating the amazing people she met at the event and shared good memories with her fans. She thanked Quetta for showering her love and promised to return soon. "I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. while we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched."