Telugu Producer Mahesh Koneru Passes Away; Jr NTR Left ‘Speechless'
Mahesh Koneru produced films like 118, Miss India, and Thimmarusu under the East Coast Productions banner.
Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru passed away after a cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. Mahesh Koneru, a famous public relations manager, and worked as a publicist for Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram.
Jr NTR wrote that the news of Koneru’s demise left him ‘shell shocked and utterly speechless.” He tweeted, “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.”
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri wrote, “Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well wisher is no more. Mahesh Koneru garu has been our backbone no matter what. Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry. Strength to his near and dear ones.”
Mahesh Koneru turned producer with the Telugu movie 118, under the banner of East Coast Productions. The movie starred Jr NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram. Koneru’s latest production was Satyadev-starrer thriller Thimmarasu.
Mahesh Koneru was backing upcoming films like Sabhaku Namaskaram and Police Vaari Hecharika.
Other celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh and Raashii Khanna expressed their condolences on social media. Here are some of the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.