Actors Among 22 Held After Maharashtra Rave Party Busted: Report
One of the person's arrested at the Nashik rave party is reportedly a former Bigg Boss contestant.
Nashik Rural Police arrested 22 people, including 4 people working in the Bollywood film industry, during a rave party at a resort in Igatpuri, Nashik, reported ANI. The police also reportedly recovered cocaine and other drugs from the location.
Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil told PTI that the villas were raided after a tip-off.
"A rave party was going on at the two adjoining villas - Sky Taj and Sky Lagoon. During the raid, we held 12 women and 10 men. They were found consuming drugs and smoking hookahs. One of the women was a 'Bigg Boss' contestant," he added.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Walvalkar said, “We have traced a Nigerian national in Mumbai who is suspected of supplying contraband to the party,” as reported by Hindustan Times.
Walvalkar added that three separate cases have been registered. One case has been registered for the sale and consumption of drugs, one under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and one for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
Patil further said that the party was organised to celebrate someone's birthday and several people attended from Mumbai. Patil added that four Bollywood and south Indian film actor were also apprehended.
