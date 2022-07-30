‘Mahabharat’ Actor & Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Aged 65
Rasik Dave's wife, actor Ketki Dave, said, 'He was someone who believed that life has to be lived well'.
Theatre and TV actor Rasik Dave, known for his role of Nand in the 1980s TV show Mahabharat, passed away on Friday at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife actor Rasike Dave and their children.
His mother-in-law Sarita Joshi told PTI, “Dave had weakness, his blood pressure and kidney issues. He was on dialysis. He was there in the hospital for about 15 to 20 days. He was brought home on Thursday and I met him and he just smiled at me.”
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a picture of Rasik on Twitter and wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage, tv and films due to kidney failure. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and his entire family. Will always be remembered."
Producer JD Majethia wrote, “Heartbroken and deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rasik Dave. Gone too soon brother. May God give your family the strength to get through his difficult time. Om Shanti."
Actor Dipika Chikhlia wrote, “He was such a fun person and looked a lot like Raj Kiran and Chintuji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family.”
Ketki and Rasik Dave participated in the reality show Nach Baliye in 2006. Ketki told Bombay Times, “I can say that 40 years of marriage with Rasik went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.