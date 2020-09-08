Maha HM Orders Probe into Kangana Drug Link Based on Old Interview
Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Orders Probe into Kangana Drug Link Based on Old Interview
On Tuesday, 8 September, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the police will investigate whether Kangana Ranaut had allegedly consumed drugs. The call for a probe comes after allegations were levelled by actor Adhyayan Suman, who had claimed in a 2016 interview that Kangana had forced him to consume drugs.
"As per a request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly. In an interview, Suman had alleged that Kangana consumes drugs and had forced him to take the substance too. Mumbai Police will monitor this," Anil Deshmukh told reporters.
In an interview to DNA Adhyayan Suman had said, ""On her (Kangana Ranaut's) birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said 'Let’s do cocaine in the night'. I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine."
Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has said on several occasions that she wants to expose the drug mafia of Bollywood. She had also tweeted that a number of Bollywood celebrities consume drugs.
The actor has been attacking the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police following Sushant's death on 14 June.
