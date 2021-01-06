Madhya Pradesh Court Denies Bail To Comedian Munawar Faruqui
He was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah.
An Additional District and Sessions court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 5 January, denied bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused who were arrested following a complaint that "indecent" remarks were made against Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah during show held in Indore, PTI reported.
Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested along with four others on 2 January on a complaint filed against them by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. The comedian's lawyer, Anshuman Shrivastava, argued that the allegations levelled against his client are "vague" and that he was booked under political pressure. Prosecution lawyer Vimal Mishra claimed that the accused had participated in the event for which no permission had been sought from local authorities and that remarks were made that were "full of obscenity despite the presence of minor boys and girls among the audience", said PTI.
The police booked the accused under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On 3 January, as per a report by The Indian Express, the Indore Police said that they do not have any video evidence to show that Munawar Faruqui insulted Hindu deities or Amit Shah as has been claimed.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.