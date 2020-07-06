No One Like Her: Madhuri Pays Tribute to Saroj Ji on Guru Purnima
"Losing a friend, philosopher & guide like her is devastating," wrote Madhuri.
On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Madhuri Dixit paid an emotional tribute to her 'Master Ji' Saroj Khan, who passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest.
Sharing a candid image of the two, Madhuri remembered all the times she had spent with the late choreographer. "The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I'll miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her," she wrote.
Madhuri revealed the first time they met was on the sets of Karma, for the song 'Maine Rab Se' and mentioned that ''Master Ji' was a game-changer in the male-dominated industry. "There were rough edges to her personality & I feel that's because life had been pretty uneven to her. I'll miss that determined & headstrong woman.," she added.
"Saroj ji taught me how to romance the camera when we worked on 'Ek Do Teen'. Such was the song’s popularity that Filmfare had to create the Best Choreography category to honour Saroj ji. I'll miss her resolve to push the envelope all the time."Madhuri Dixit
The actor added that she'll miss creating iconic steps with Saroj Khan. “I knew we would do a lot of songs together. So we decided not to repeat any of the movements. She agreed to create hook steps that people will identify with every song. We created so many movements with no knowledge about what they are called. Who knew Tamma Tamma step was Dab? I’ll miss inventing hook steps with her,” the actor said.
The choreographer passed away on Friday, 3 July after suffering a cardiac arrest. In a statement, her family said that the prayer meet has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.