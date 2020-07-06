No One Like Her: Madhuri Pays Tribute to Saroj Ji on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Madhuri Dixit paid an emotional tribute to her 'Master Ji' Saroj Khan, who passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest.

Sharing a candid image of the two, Madhuri remembered all the times she had spent with the late choreographer. "The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I'll miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her," she wrote.