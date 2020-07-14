Madhuri Dedicated 'Devdas' to Saroj Khan as the Film Clocks 18 Yrs
Madhuri recalled Saroj Khan giving her one of the finest dance performances of her career.
The ‘Master Ji’ behind iconic Bollywood dance numbers, Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the choreographer and express grief over the demise.
As Devdas completed 18 years on Sunday, 12 July, Madhuri Dixit Nene remembered the choreographer and recalled how she helped Madhuri gave one of the finest dance performances of her career.
Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video of her performing to the song along with Saroj Khan on a dance reality show and penned a heartfelt post. "Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj hi," she wrote.
"Shooting any song with Saroj ji was as great as ever. 'Devdas' was a very special film, as all the songs in this film were very grand. I had never done a song like this with her. We did a lot of Indian songs, but not such classical dance and Saroj ji was a semi-classical dancer. She used to say, 'It's a little Kathak style, take care'. She is not with us today, but these are the things that I will always remember," Madhuri wrote.
She also shared how Saroj Khan stressed on creating difficult steps.
"We worked very hard on all songs of 'Devdas'. We used to shoot all night, from 7 in the evening till morning. Whenever I worked with Saroj ji, we never thought how easy the steps can be, but always stressed how hard we can make it."Madhuri Dixit Nene
"There are also such moments, which were very difficult, there was one such step where I had to rotate on my knee. But I always used to slip while practising that. We were very excited about this song," she added.
Madhuri concluded by stating that she can still recall that smile on Saroj Khan's face who was happy with her performance after the completion of the shoot.
