Madhuri Dedicated 'Devdas' to Saroj Khan as the Film Clocks 18 Yrs

The ‘Master Ji’ behind iconic Bollywood dance numbers, Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the choreographer and express grief over the demise.

As Devdas completed 18 years on Sunday, 12 July, Madhuri Dixit Nene remembered the choreographer and recalled how she helped Madhuri gave one of the finest dance performances of her career.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video of her performing to the song along with Saroj Khan on a dance reality show and penned a heartfelt post. "Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj hi," she wrote.