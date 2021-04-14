Madhuri Dances to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya With Nora; Video Goes Viral
Madhuri Dixit often recreates her songs in Dance Deewane 3, wherein she is one of the judges.
Madhuri Dixit often recreates her songs in Dance Deewane 3, wherein she is one of the judges. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of her and Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the 1995 film Yaraana, in which Madhuri co-starred with late actor Rishi Kapoor, Raj Babbar and Shakti Kapoor. Nora was one of the guests in a recent episode.
Madhuri looks stunning in a metallic chevron lehenga, while Nora chose a silver gown for the occasion.
Some time back, Madhuri also matched steps to 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab, along with co-judges Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.