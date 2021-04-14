Madhuri Dances to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya With Nora; Video Goes Viral

Madhuri Dixit often recreates her songs in Dance Deewane 3, wherein she is one of the judges.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.</p></div>
i

Madhuri Dixit often recreates her songs in Dance Deewane 3, wherein she is one of the judges. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of her and Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the 1995 film Yaraana, in which Madhuri co-starred with late actor Rishi Kapoor, Raj Babbar and Shakti Kapoor. Nora was one of the guests in a recent episode.

Madhuri looks stunning in a metallic chevron lehenga, while Nora chose a silver gown for the occasion.

Some time back, Madhuri also matched steps to 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab, along with co-judges Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Also Read

Watch: Madhuri Enacts B'Wood Golden Era With Asha, Helen, Waheeda

Watch: Madhuri Enacts B'Wood Golden Era With Asha, Helen, Waheeda

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!