Madhuri Dances to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya With Nora; Video Goes Viral

Madhuri Dixit often recreates her songs in Dance Deewane 3, wherein she is one of the judges. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of her and Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the 1995 film Yaraana, in which Madhuri co-starred with late actor Rishi Kapoor, Raj Babbar and Shakti Kapoor. Nora was one of the guests in a recent episode.