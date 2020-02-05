Madhuri, Ajay Devgn, Preity Zinta Send Wishes For Abhishek’s B’Day
On 5 February, Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older. On this special occasion, wishes have been pouring in for the Manmarziyaan actor from various Bollywood celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and more.
Madhuri tweeted, “Birthday greetings to you @juniorbachchan. Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires!”
Juhi wrote, “I watched Bol Bachchan in a theatre in Kampala , Uganda , with all my family , and laughed till I almost fell off my seat . You are such a wonderful actor , please do more films ..!! A 100 trees for your birthday ..!!! @juniorbachchan”
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Dearest @juniorbachchan wishing you a smashing birthday- May you have a fabulous one - happiness, good health & loads of love. ...... *chestbump*..... dhudhhhh”
John Abraham had the most creative wish of them all.
