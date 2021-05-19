Loved & Happy: Anil Kapoor Wishes Sunita on Wedding Anniversary
Anil and Sunita tied the knot in May 1984.
On their 37th marriage anniversary, Anil Kapoor posted multiple pictures on social media to wish his wife Sunita Kapoor. Sharing pictures of the couple and their combined family, he wrote in the caption, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!"
"I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!!" he added. In the first picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing a suit while Sunita is in a floral dress. The second picture featured members of Anil's famil including his brothers Sanjay and Boney Kapoor, and their wives late Sridevi and Maheep Kapoor.
The children in the family Rhea, Anshula, Sonam and Janhvi are also present. He also shared pictures of Sunita's family and a vintage picture of the couple.
Anil reposted Farah Khan's story wherein she shared an old picture of the duo and wrote, "37 yrs ago @kapoor.sunita looking like @sonamkapoor n @anilkapoor lookin the same #happyanniversary."
Actor Neetu Kapoor also wished the couple on the occasion and sent 'duas and pyaar' (prayers and love) . Sunita reshared her story with the words, "Thank you so much Pettt. (sic)"
Earlier in March, on the occasion of Sunita's birthday, Anil shared pictures of the couple and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption reminiscing about their journey over the years.
"From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts," he'd written.
