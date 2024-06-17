ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Love You Very Much': Nick Jonas Pens Note for Late Father-in-Law Ashok Chopra

Suchandra Bose
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared heartfelt Father's Day tributes to their fathers and fathers-in-law on Instagram. Both expressed love and admiration, with Nick surprising everyone by expressing deep respect and a strong connection to Priyanka's late father, Dr Ashok Chopra.

He wrote in the note, “Happy Father’s Day to my father-in-law Ashok Chopra. Although we never had the chance to meet in person, I feel so deeply connected to you through your daughter and your granddaughter. We all love you very much. @priyankachopra…(folded hands emoji).” 

Here's the story that Priyanka Chopra put. She wrote, Dearest Papa - You're always with me in my heart. Miss you papa.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July 2018 after dating for a while. The duo tied the knot on 1 December of the same year. They welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022.

Topics:  Nick Jonas 

