'Lot of Money Spend on Paraphernalia': Anurag Kashyap On Excess Production Costs

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Anurag Kashyap went on to say, “For example, I had never seen so many vanity vans on my set like I saw on Sacred Games,”

“That’s how the culture got started. Then you can’t reverse that. Finally, those people started getting paid who were totally ignored, which is the technical crew… It’s fair, in a way. But a lot of extra things started coming in," he added.