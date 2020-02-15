Lisa Haydon Welcomes Second Baby, Shares Pictures

Actress and model Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Lisa made the announcement on her Instagram account by sharing a picture of the newborn baby, with her elder son Zack. The couple has named the baby boy Leo.

Lisa wished her husband a happy five year anniversary of the day they met and thanked him for building a family with her.

She wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me.”