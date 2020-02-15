Lisa Haydon Welcomes Second Baby, Shares Pictures
Actress and model Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Lisa made the announcement on her Instagram account by sharing a picture of the newborn baby, with her elder son Zack. The couple has named the baby boy Leo.
Lisa wished her husband a happy five year anniversary of the day they met and thanked him for building a family with her.
She wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me.”
Lisa gave birth to her first baby in May 2016, and got married to Dino in a Christian wedding in Phuket on 29 October the same year.
Lisa had been sharing several pictures of her baby bump through the pregnancy.