3 Kids in 4 Years Has Been Humbling: Lisa Haydon Shares Pics With Daughter Lara
On World Breastfeeding Week, Lisa Haydon shared some photos of her feeding Lara
On World Breastfeeding Week, actor Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to share photos of her daughter Lara. The actor recently welcomed Lara (her her third child) with husband Dino Lalvani. She spoke about how, having three kids in four years, has been a 'humbling' experience. The pictures were taken outdoors at Hong Kong's Lantau Island.
Sharing the pictures, Lisa captioned it, "So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time."
"No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood. Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys schedules — pick ups, drop offs and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!"Lisa Haydon, Actor
In another post, Lisa posted a couple of photos wherein she can be seen breastfeeding Lara. "Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table."
Lisa and Dino are parents to two sons, Zack and Leo, and Lara their daughter.
