'My Family, My Future': Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is known for her roles in The Parent Trap as a kid and the teen comedy Mean Girls. Lohan has maintained a comparatively low profile after several legal and other issues, some of which led to public scrutiny.

However, Lohan will next star in the upcoming Netflix Christmas flick which is still untitled. The film, scheduled to release during the holiday season next year, also stars Chord Overstreet of Glee fame. Lohan plays the role of a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress,” according to Netflix.

In recent years, she has been a part of the Rupert Grint-starrer Sick Note and the reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Lohan had also shared that she has signed a deal with Studio 71 for a podcast.