Lin Laishram Was 'Heartbroken' When Priyanka Chopra Was Cast as Mary Kom

Lin Laishram, known for films like Axone, Om Shanti Om, Rangoon, and Mary Kom, opened up about North Eastern representation in Bollywood. She added that it was 'heartbreaking' to see that someone from North East wasn't cast to play Mary Kom in her 2014 biopic.

Mary Kom features Priyanka Chopra in the lead and Lin Laishram appears in a supporting role. Lin told Bollywood Hungama that there are many great actors from the North East who the makers could've cast.