Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dies After Hotel Balcony Fall

Former One Direction member Liam Payne was found dead on Wednesday (16 October) after a fall from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, according to a report in the Associated Press. The police said in a statement that Payne’s fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries” and the medics confirmed his death on the spot.

The communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, Pablo Policicchio, said in a statement to AP that the cops rushed to the hotel because they were responding to an emergency call warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”