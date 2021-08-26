Actor Letitia Wright Hospitalised After Accident on 'Black Panther' Sequel Set

The film shoot was happening overnight in Boston, while the production for the Black Panther sequel is based in Atlanta.



There is currently no impact to the movie's shooting schedule.



In the first Black Panther movie, Wright was introduced as Shuri, the genius inventor and younger sister to T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.



She also appeared in the MCU team-up films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.



Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, began in June 2021.



The plot and cast details are being kept under wraps. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to release on 8 July, 2022.