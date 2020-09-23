Let the Truth Come Out: Taapsee on Allegations Against Anurag

Speaking about taking a stance on controversial subjects, Taapsee told the publication, "Despite trying my conscience doesn't allow me to be quiet. I cannot understand why we have to live in fear when we don't have anything to hide. Speaking for myself, I never take names while speaking about different issues because I hate the sin not the sinner".

The actor also spoke about trolls. "In this country, whenever someone speaks against the tide he/she is trolled. Trolls don't affect me any longer. In fact, when these people get triggered, I know for sure I am doing something that makes a difference".

After Payal Ghosh had spoken about her allegations against Anurag, Taapsee wrote on social media, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon for yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create:)"