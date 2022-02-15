Legendary Singer Sandhya Mukherjee Passes Away at 90

She was in news recently after she turned down the Padma Shri. Soumi Sengupta, daughter of the veteran singer, had said that her mother declined the honour because "to confer a Padma Shri to a legend like her at the age of 90 is extremely demeaning".

"There isn't any politics behind it. She is beyond any politics. She felt insulted, that's all", Soumi had said.

Mukherjee had sung thousands of songs in Bengali and a dozen in other languages. Her duets with singer Hemanta Mukherjee are immortal.