Legendary Singer Sandhya Mukherjee Passes Away at 90

Sandhya Mukherjee had sung thousands of songs in Bengali.

Legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday, 15 February, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 90. Hospital sources told PTI that Mukherjee suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday, and despite extensive efforts to revive her, she passed away.

Mukherjee was hospitalised in the last week of January due to COVID-19 complications.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences.

She was in news recently after she turned down the Padma Shri. Soumi Sengupta, daughter of the veteran singer, had said that her mother declined the honour because "to confer a Padma Shri to a legend like her at the age of 90 is extremely demeaning".

"There isn't any politics behind it. She is beyond any politics. She felt insulted, that's all", Soumi had said.

Mukherjee had sung thousands of songs in Bengali and a dozen in other languages. Her duets with singer Hemanta Mukherjee are immortal.

Published: 
