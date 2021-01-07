Legendary 'Sholay' Poster Artist Diwakar Karkare No More

Having studied at the JJ School of Art in Mumbai, Karkare went on to create some of the most iconic Indian film posters between the 1960s and 1980s. Notably, he was responsible for bringing Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' alive on posters for films such as Deewar, Sholay and Amar Akbar Anthony through his signature technique of overpainting with a knife. His work can also be seen in posters for Bimal Roy's Benazir and Manmohan Desai directorial Mard. The artist counted top Bollywood directors such as Yash Chopra and Raj Kapoor among his clients and was once the highest paid designer in the film industry, commanding as much as Rs 50,000 for his work in his heyday.