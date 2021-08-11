The Legendary Leena Daru: Dressing up Indian Cinema's Divas

A graduate of the J. J. School of Art, Bombay, Leena was all set to make a career of paints and canvases, when Asha Parekh discovered her other artistic skills. The 21-year-old Leena and a classmate had designed the clothes for a dance ballet, for the actress. Finding them very comfortable to do her intricate steps in, the actor requested Leena to design a saree for a song sequence in her black and white film Do Badan.

“I gave her a stitched saree with a zip that was hidden in the pleats,” recounted the senior designer to me over a cup of frothy coffee, in her Juhu home, when I sought time from her for a book that I was writing.

“Asha was very happy with the saree because it gave her the freedom to dance without fear of it coming off. So, she insisted I do the clothes of her other films as well, under the guidance of her mother, Sudhaji.” Thus, a budding Van Gogh became one of the leading couturiers of Hindi films.