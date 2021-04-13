Lead Actor of 'Court', Vira Sathidar, Passes Away Due to COVID-19
He breathed his last in a hospital in Nagpur.
Lead actor of Court, Vira Sathidar, passed away due to COVID-related complications on Tuesday, as per a report by The Indian Express. He was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur where he breathed his last. Music director Sambhaji Bhagat told the publication, "Sathidar was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for the past few days and he was on a ventilator since the last two days. We will miss him a lot. He was not just a talented actor but a great human being too".
Condolences poured in for the actor on social media.
Vira Sathidar was also a poet, writer, singer and lyricist. He was the editor of the Marathi magazine Vidrohi.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.