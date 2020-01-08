Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer to Take Legal Action Against ‘Chhapaak’
Just before its release, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak faces a controversy, as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer has said that she will be taking legal action against the film and its makers. Aparna Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, has posted a message on Facebook saying that she is ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’ as the makers haven’t mentioned her name in the film, or given her credit.
The advocate, in a Facebook post, wrote, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life.”
In another post, she wrote, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!". I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”
Laxmi Agarwal, whose role Deepika is essaying in the film, has been seen promoting the film with the actor at multiple events and was also present at the title track launch. Chhapaak was also in the news after Deepika attended a protest rally at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on 7 January to show solidarity with the students who were attacked by an unidentified mob.
Post her appearance at the varsity campus, hashtags like #BoycottDeepikaPadukone and #BoycottChhapaak started trending on Twitter.