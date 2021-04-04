Late Soumitra Chatterjee's Wife Deepa Chatterjee Passes Away

Late actor Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa Chatterjee passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, 4 April. She was 83. Last year, Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 in Kolkata. The duo is survived by their daughter Paulami Bose and son Sougata Chatterjee.

In a statement, their daughter Paulami Bose said that her mother was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata's Beleghata because of deteriorating health - she passed away due to kidney failure:

"Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," news agency PTI quoted her as saying. Deepa Chatterjee had reportedly been battling diabetes for the past 45 years.