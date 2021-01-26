Late Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Honoured With Padma Vibhushan

Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by the President of India, Ramnath Kovind on Monday. The Padma Vibhushan is the second-hightest civilian award in the country.

The singer died in September 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was admitted at the MGM Health Care hospital in Chennai at the time of his death. He was 74.