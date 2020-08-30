Lata Mangeshkar's Building Sealed As Precaution Against COVID-19

Mangeshkar's family released an official statement that read, "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing."

The statement also urged people to not pay any heed to rumours about the health of Lata Mangeshkar and her family. "Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!"

Lata Mangeshkar's building is located in Peddar Road, South Mumbai.