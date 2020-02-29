Here’s What Lata Mangeshkar Thought of Ayushmann in ‘Andhadhun’
Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun won him many awards and reviews, but he recently received appreciation for the film from a very special personality. Singer Lata Mangeshkar recently watched the film, and had some beautiful things to say about his acting and singing.
She tweeted, “ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun.” (Hello, Ayushmann. I saw your film, Andhadhun today. You have done a good job and I also liked the songs you’ve sung in the film. I congratulate you, and wish you the best of luck for your future endeavours.)
To this praise, Ayushmann replied, “Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya.” (Lata di, coming from you, this means a lot to me. Probably, I worked so hard for your encouraging words. Thanks for your best wishes.)
Ayushmann’s latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is having a good run at the box office as it earned Rs 9.55 crore on opening day. On its second day, the film earned Rs 11.08 crores. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a sequel to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is a comedy about a gay couple whose families struggle to come to terms with their relationship. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.
