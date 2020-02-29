Here’s What Lata Mangeshkar Thought of Ayushmann in ‘Andhadhun’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun won him many awards and reviews, but he recently received appreciation for the film from a very special personality. Singer Lata Mangeshkar recently watched the film, and had some beautiful things to say about his acting and singing.

She tweeted, “ @ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun.” (Hello, Ayushmann. I saw your film, Andhadhun today. You have done a good job and I also liked the songs you’ve sung in the film. I congratulate you, and wish you the best of luck for your future endeavours.)