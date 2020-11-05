Lashana Lynch on Facing Online Abuse After Being Confirmed New 007

The new trailer of No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, had revealed that Lynch’s character Nomi assumes the 007 moniker in the absence of Daniel Craig’s iconic secret agent who will be shown living in exile in Jamaica. It is, however, not clear who will succeed the outgoing Craig as the fictitious British spy for further instalments.

“I am one Black woman - if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” Lynch said.

“I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary,” she added.

Lynch also said that she had to "delete social media apps, meditate and see no one but family", in order to overcome the abuse that followed after the trailer launch.