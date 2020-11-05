Lashana Lynch on Facing Online Abuse After Being Confirmed New 007
Lynch is set to be the next protagonist of the film series.
Ever since Lashana Lynch spoke about being a part of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, there have been numerous speculations about her role. Now, the Captain Marvel star has confirmed that her character is set to be the next protagonist of the film series and take the story forward.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 32-year-old British actor also spoke about the barrage of online abuse she has had to face ever since the trailer release.
The new trailer of No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, had revealed that Lynch’s character Nomi assumes the 007 moniker in the absence of Daniel Craig’s iconic secret agent who will be shown living in exile in Jamaica. It is, however, not clear who will succeed the outgoing Craig as the fictitious British spy for further instalments.
“I am one Black woman - if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” Lynch said.
“I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary,” she added.
Lynch also said that she had to "delete social media apps, meditate and see no one but family", in order to overcome the abuse that followed after the trailer launch.
Talking about Nomi, her character in the franchise, Lynch told Harper's Bazaar: "A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent".
"I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic," she added.
The movie will also feature Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
