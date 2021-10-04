Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor to Return as Show Stopper for Gaurav Gupta

Kareena Kapoor said in a statement, “It feels great to be back on the ramp. It has been a challenging year for all of us and what better way to celebrate the resilience and spirit of this industry and its people. You can expect a stellar show from Gaurav with a collection that embodies precision, definition and redefines fashion.”

Speaking about his collection, Gaurav Gupta said in a statement, “I am excited to showcase our interpretation of #DefineToRedefine on the runway for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and make sustainability sexy."

"Working with Lakme Fashion Week is always a thrilling experience and having Kareena Kapoor Khan be my muse makes it even more special. This year, more than ever, you can expect The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale to redefine boundaries in fashion and beauty," Gupta added.

The collection has been made entirely from upcycled ocean plastic with fabrics made from biscuit wrappers, plastic bottles, etc. collected from landfills and water bodies. The pieces are inspired by aquatic life and fantasy creatures.

The fashion event is organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and will run from 5-10 October. The event will also feature designers like Anamika Khanna (AK-OK), Shweta Bachchan Nanda (MXS) with Monisha Jaising, and Troy Costa.

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the Lakme Fashion Week runway as the show stopper, in a green gown, for designer Amit Aggarwal.