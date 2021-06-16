Lagaan: Captain Russell, Elizabeth, Aamir Reunite For Celebrations

On Tuesday, 15 June, Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan completed 20 years. To celebrate the milestone, the team had a reunion of sorts. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion was on Zoom. However, it was attended by not only Lagaan's lead actor Aamir Khan but also British actor Paul Blackthorne, who played Captain Russell.

Actor Rachel Shelley, who was cast as Captain Russell's sister Elizabeth, Gowariker, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, AR Rahman and Akhilendra Mishra were also part of the reunion.