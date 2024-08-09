'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court; Aamir Khan To Attend

As per the report, the notice read, “As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, 9 August 2024 in the Auditorium, C- Block, Administrative Building Complex. Ms. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Mr. Aamir Khan, Producer, will also be present during the screening.”

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitashi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles, with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in important roles. The film was a hit in theatres and also topped the charts when it was released on Netflix.