Laal Singh Chaddha Makers Dispel Rumours of Distributors Asking for Compensation

Viacom 18 CEO Ajit Andhare told ETimes, “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theaters both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

Calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha have been trending on the internet for a while, especially after Aamir Khan’s statements about ‘growing intolerance’ in India from 2015 resurfaced.

Aamir had earlier urged Indians to not boycott his film during a press interaction, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”