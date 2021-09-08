Kylie Jenner Confirms Second Pregnancy; Kris Jenner, Travis Scott React
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's first child Stormi shared the news with her grandmother Kris Jenner.
Kylie Jenner confirmed that she’s expecting her second child with rapper-producer Travis Scott, in a heartwarming Instagram video which documents reactions to the news. It starts with Kylie’s positive pregnancy test after which she informs Scott who hugs her belly. The clip also features some glimpses from Kylie’s ultrasound sessions.
Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner got the news from Kylie and Scott’s first child Stormi who hands Kris an envelope with pictures from the ultrasound. Kris asks Kylie, “Wait a second...are you pregnant?" And then exclaims, “Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"
Under the Instagram video, Kris commented, “Crying all over again. what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!” Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner wrote, “i can’t handle it,” and Kim Kardashian commented, “Crying!!!!”
The video ends with a heartwarming visual of Stormi kissing her mother’s pregnancy bump. While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially separated in October 2019, they co-parent Stormi and will do the same for the new baby.
A source told People, “She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”
