Kushal Punjabi’s Family Issues Statement; Dismisses Rumours

The parents and wife of late actor Kushal Punjabi have issued a statement in the wake of rumours surrounding his death. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor died by suicide on 26 December. According to the Mumbai police, he was found hanging from the fan at his Pali Hill residence and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The family dismissed media reports that speculated depression and financial instability led 37-year-old Punjabi to take his own life. According to SpotBoyE, the statement, made on behalf of Audrey Dolhen, Vijay Punjabi, Priya Punjabi and Ritika Punjabi, read: