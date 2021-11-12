'Kurup' Director Addresses Allegations About Film Trying to Glorify a Murderer

The crime-thriller Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has hit theatres on Friday, 12 November. Speaking to Scroll, director Srinath Rajendran said that the idea of the film was conceived in 2012 and it came to him randomly.

The movie is based on fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who was “either a fool or remarkably clever,” according to Rajendran. He told the publication that it required time and research to tell the story of Kurup, whose 37-year-old murder case became a folklore in Kerala.