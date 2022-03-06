Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan Face Road Rage Incident, Narrate Ordeal

"This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car", Kunal wrote.

He added, "He didn't just risk his own safety but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car. He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car". Kunal continued that by the time he took out his phone to record the incident, the driver drove off.

Kunal tagged the Mumbai Police in his post and requested them to take action. Soha also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.