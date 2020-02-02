Kunal Kamra Shares His ‘Airport Look’ as He Takes a Vistara Flight
Following the flying ban imposed on Kunal Kamra by four airlines, he has now posted a picture of himself at the airport, thanking Air Vistara for ‘following due process’ and not imposing a ban on him. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process...#lovevistara.”
Following his confrontation with Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight, which went viral on social media, the airlines had suspended Kamra for six months. This was followed by Air India, which barred him “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”, as well as SpiceJet and Go Air which decided to suspend him from flying with the airline till further notice on 29 January.
Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines. Apart from an unconditional apology, Kamra has asked for the ban to be revoked and demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.
Kamra also took to Twitter to share the news. “ You’re love & support is helping me go legal against Indigo6E. Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case, To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution...,” he wrote.