Kunal Kamra Shares His ‘Airport Look’ as He Takes a Vistara Flight

Following his confrontation with Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight, which went viral on social media, the airlines had suspended Kamra for six months. This was followed by Air India, which barred him “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”, as well as SpiceJet and Go Air which decided to suspend him from flying with the airline till further notice on 29 January.

Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines. Apart from an unconditional apology, Kamra has asked for the ban to be revoked and demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.