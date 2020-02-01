Kunal Kamra Issues Legal Notice to Indigo, Demands Compensation
Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines, which has suspended him from flying with them for six months following his confrontation with journalist Arnab Goswami. Apart from an unconditional apology, Kamra has asked for the ban to be revoked and demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.
Kamra also took to Twitter to share the news. “ You’re love & support is helping me go legal against Indigo6E. Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case, To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution...,” he wrote.
Here’s a copy of the notice sent by Kamra to the airlines.
Kamra, on Tuesday 28 January, had posted a video on Twitter of him speaking to Goswami in a flight. In the video, he can be seen asking the journalist a number of questions. He goes on to ask him if he’s a journalist or a “coward”. He says that Arnab had called him mentally unstable when he first approached him.
Following his confrontation with Goswami, which went viral on social media, IndiGo suspended Kamra for six months. This was followed by Air India, which barred him “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”, as well as SpiceJet and Go Air which decided to suspend him from flying with the airline till further notice on 29 January.
IndiGo, in its tweet, had termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers “to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard”. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked other airlines to follow suit.
After the suspensions, Kamra issued a statement saying it was “not shocking at all” that he was being banned from these airlines for “exercising my right to free speech”.
