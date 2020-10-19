'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Zarina Roshan Khan Passes Away at 54

Khan was known for her role as Indu Suri.

Zarina Roshan Khan in a still from Kumkum Bhagya.
TV actor Zarina Roshan Khan, best known for her role as Indu Suri in Kumkum Bhagya, passed away on Sunday (18 October) after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Zarina’s co-actors took to social media to pay their tributes.

One of the lead actors of Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia, took to Instagram to write, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera" alongside a photo of him and Khan.

'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Zarina Roshan Khan Passes Away at 54
Sriti Jha, the female lead in the show, posted a photo with Zarina Roshan Khan on Instagram with a broken heart emoji

'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Zarina Roshan Khan Passes Away at 54

Speaking to The Times of India, actor Anurag Sharma, who is also part of Kumkum Bhagya, said that Khan will be remembered as a sweet lady full of life. He added that Zarina started her career as a stuntwoman and was a fighter in real life as well.

