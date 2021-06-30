Juhi Parmar Removes Insta Post After Friend 'Pointed Out Lyrics'

In support of 'responsible parenting', she wrote, "A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."

"And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But its only when my friend Aashu (Aashka Goradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics," she added.