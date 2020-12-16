Prasad Didn't Give in to NCB's Demands, Was Held Again: Maneshinde

In his statement Satish Maneshinde alleged that Ali was forced to say he picked up parcels from Emeka to deliver to Kshitij and that Kshitij consumed the drugs. "No drugs were found in Kshitij's blood. Later, when the Supreme Court ruled that statements under Section 67 of the NDPS Act were inadmissible, a statement before a Magistrate of the said Ali was recorded on 5 November. The said statement was in the process of being recorded during Kshitij’s remand before another Magistrate in the same court premises, wherein the prosecutor sought custody of Kshitij by submitting that Ali is supporting the case of the prosecution in his statement before the Magistrate. It is clear that there was no evidence or material to arrest Kshitij".

On 26 November, Kshitij Prasad was granted bail in the Sushant Singh Rajput case but could not be released as he was still in judicial custody in the other case.

Maneshinde argued that the complaint filed on 9 November does not contain any evidence against Prasad. "There is evidence against other people who have neither been interrogated nor summoned, let alone been arrested".

Maneshinde questioned the investigation being conducted by the NCB.

After the second bail, both Demetrides and Prasad will be released from prison.